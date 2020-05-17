Organization receives emergency relief funds to distribute to qualified renters

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Community Services Consortium last week received over $500,000 of state funding to use as emergency housing assistance for residents of Benton, Linn and Lincoln counties.

The emergency relief funds were allocated from Oregon Housing and Community Services by the state legislature through the Rental Relief program. The funding will assist renters financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds are to be disbursed as soon as possible for residents that qualify.

The intent of Rent Relief program funds are to help renters pay for past due rent owed. Recipients of the funds must be a resident of one of the three counties who lost their job or have reduced income as a result of the pandemic. Also, applicants must meet household income requirements for their county and must’ve not received rental assistance from CSC in the past 24 months, nor anyone in the household.

Applications opened May 18. Anyone who meets criteria can apply, however, priority will be given to applicants from the industries with the highest rates of unemployment in local communities, such as food production, food service and hospitality.

For more information, call 541-928-6335, email info@communityservices.us.or visit the CSC website.

