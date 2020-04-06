Philomath churches find online audience amid virus shutdown

“I’m trying to make it as much like the regular Sunday morning service as I can and then bump it up a couple of notches and have some videos coming in,” Pierce said. “My wife plays guitar and sings so I’m getting her to do that and you can get these public domain videos of hymns that the words are on the screen and so I’m putting that in.”

The College church is also doing a Thursday evening Bible study and one of the Sunday school teachers has been working on arranging meet-ups through Zoom. Pierce even put together an instructional video on how to go the church’s website and make an online donation.

The College church’s Easter service will be available at the regular Sunday morning time but Pierce said he is planning something special.

“Lisa and I are planning a field trip to film some of it,” Pierce said. “We’re going to do some stuff you can’t do live."

The Refuge church utilizes studio software for its services and livestreams the footage to Facebook Live, something that had been done even before the health crisis.