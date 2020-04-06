Philomath churches find online audience amid virus shutdown

On a typical Sunday morning in the College United Methodist Church’s sanctuary, 50 parishioners show up to listen to Pastor Jim Pierce’s sermon, sing hymns together and enjoy the company of friends and neighbors.
Now with social distancing and stay at home orders, the sanctuary remains dark.
Instead, Pierce delivers his message standing in front of a camera set up in the living room of the nearby parsonage, complete with an altar and a backdrop that includes wall hangings and a cross. Over in one corner, his wife, Lisa, sings while strumming a guitar.
“We’re getting way more people than we did in the sanctuary,” Pierce said last week. “When this is over with, I think we’re going to see a whole lot more new people in our churches. I think this has forced people to reassess what’s important in their lives.”
Although it’s nothing new for Pierce to use technology for church-related purposes, the interaction between pastor and parishioner now includes an interesting dynamic. Sermons are delivered not in front of a physical audience, only a video camera, without hearing or seeing anyone.
Pierce and several other Philomath churches have gone to online services amid the coronavirus pandemic. All of those contacted report strong viewership numbers.
“We’ve had a really good response on the livestreams — far more people here for our Sunday morning message than would typically meet when we’re together on Sundays,” said Living Faith Community Church Senior Pastor Jim Hall, who livestreams from a small office the church has on 10th Street. “A lot of people in our community that maybe don’t attend a church or attend other churches are checking out the livestream as well. I know I’ve listened to several of the other pastors’ livestreams.”
The Refuge reports views in excess of 1,000 per week for their videos.
“I think that people are looking for comfort anywhere they can find it and I think they’re looking for peace, answers and certainly community,” Senior Pastor Gerry Alston said. “I think that helps our viewership.”
It’s common for people to turn to churches during a time of crisis. An infectious disease outbreak of worldwide magnitude creates fear and uncertainty as people look for a place to find answers, re-examining their lives and identifying what’s important.
“When people, when their normal routine is gone, when their bank account or retirement account gets rocked, they tend to look outside of themselves for hope and help,” Living Faith’s Hall said.
In fact, Hall remembers how church attendance increased significantly in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks in 2001.
“I know when 9/11 happened, all the churches were packed for two or three weeks afterward,” Hall said. “This, being a more prolonged thing, I think that we’re seeing some of that same effect.”
Pastor Dave Brooks of Philomath New Life Fellowship remembers the increase in church attendance at that time in our country’s history.
“There was a great response but it was much more measurable, at least visually, because we were able to get together,” Brooks said. “People are genuinely fearful right now and so they’re looking for a source of comfort, a source of stability, a source of encouragement.”
For a smaller church like the First Baptist of Philomath — in-house attendance on Sundays usually runs around 40 — Pastor Clay Carlisle said it’s hard to say if the pandemic has prompted newcomers to seek out guidance.
“We have a pretty faithful core and they’re still being faithful through this, so I haven’t experienced any people on the fringes calling or showing up for any of these things online,” Carlisle said. “I think in general that’s likely true, but it’s hard to see that from my perspective with our small congregation.”
The First Baptist offers livestreaming through Facebook Live.
“We’ve never done it before ... the 22nd was our first one,” he said. “Just this week we got internet for the church; we were using cellular service when we did the first couple of shots at it. It’s been interesting to see the response has been pretty good.”
Despite the online efforts, there are people that cannot watch.
“We still have a few in our congregation that I don’t know if they’ve even owned a computer, so they’re kind of missing out, so we do have that,” Carlisle said.
Carlisle said his church offers a message and not a full worship service with music. The First Baptist is also using the Zoom videoconferencing app to talk, do prayer requests and just catch up.
Living Faith Community Church’s livestreaming events have included its Sunday morning message, a Wednesday evening program it calls “Better Together” and youth ministry programs. The church has also utilized Zoom for small groups and various meetings.
The Better Together videos have included interviews with community leaders, such as Mayor Eric Niemann and School Superintendent Buzz Brazeau. Facebook Live is used for its video streaming events and they are also embedded on the church’s webpage.
Philomath New Life Fellowship has posted audio versions of its services or messages in the past but had never delved into video until now. On the first attempt, Brooks said they decided to avoid a livestreaming approach and recorded a video that could then be uploaded to the church’s YouTube channel.
“That turned out to be far more involved than any of us anticipated,” said Brooks, who added that the first recorded service didn’t get up on that first Sunday until the afternoon hours. “After that, we realized we’re not going to try livestreaming, we’re going to record.”
The church built lead time into its production with recording on Saturdays. The video becomes public during the regular service time on Sundays. New Life’s website features an embedded YouTube player so it can be viewed there and links to the video are also posted on its Facebook page.
“I’ve sent out to our folk email just to keep them apprised of what’s going on and I’ve had numerous encouraging replies of people appreciating and viewing and it definitely is being viewed, perhaps even more than I expected,” Brooks said.
New Life Fellowship plans to offer a Good Friday service this week.
“We’ve done a Good Friday service for decades where I have different people in the church share a brief devotion on each of the seven words that Jesus spoke from the cross,” Brooks said. “So, it’s generally about an hour communion service, in essence, where seven people participate.”
The College church had been livestreaming ever since Pierce’s arrival in that position last summer. But now, Pierce has shifted to recording it ahead of time to allow for editing before uploading it to YouTube.
“It’s just not the same as livestreaming but there’s a lot more to it,” Pierce said about the worship services. “I think it looks a whole lot better.”
Pierce last week was already working on the College church’s Easter worship service, even recruiting a couple that lives just down the street to sing and play their guitars for a special number.
“I’ve sent out to everybody, ‘hey, all of you music people, record yourself doing something and send it to me,’” said Pierce, adding that he’s even trying to get his choir to put together a Zoom performance.
“I’m trying to make it as much like the regular Sunday morning service as I can and then bump it up a couple of notches and have some videos coming in,” Pierce said. “My wife plays guitar and sings so I’m getting her to do that and you can get these public domain videos of hymns that the words are on the screen and so I’m putting that in.”
The College church is also doing a Thursday evening Bible study and one of the Sunday school teachers has been working on arranging meet-ups through Zoom. Pierce even put together an instructional video on how to go the church’s website and make an online donation.
The College church’s Easter service will be available at the regular Sunday morning time but Pierce said he is planning something special.
“Lisa and I are planning a field trip to film some of it,” Pierce said. “We’re going to do some stuff you can’t do live."
The Refuge church utilizes studio software for its services and livestreams the footage to Facebook Live, something that had been done even before the health crisis.
“Obviously, we miss meeting together, we miss that element of it but like everybody else, we’re improvising and making the best of a difficult situation,” Gerry Alston said. “For us, it’s been something we can rally behind and get excited about. ... We interact with each other through the comments section during the service so it gives us a little bit of a personal connection that way.”
The Alstons said they try to keep the online church services as normal as they can.
“We’’re doing announcements in the beginning and then we go into a time of worship and then the main message,” said Aaron Alston, youth and worship pastor. “We’re syncing our words up on the screen just like people can see if they came to the service if they want to sing along at home.”
Words from the scripture lesson also appear on the video’s screen. Just last week, The Refuge also started filming a mid-week devotional.
The Refuge plans to host a drive-in Easter service at 11 a.m. Sunday in the Marys Peak True Value parking lot.
“We’re still working out some of the details on exactly what that’s going to look like,” Gerry Alston said. “But we encourage folks to stay in their cars and enjoy a relaxing and safe Easter service.”
Events to involve youth have also gone online, such as the Uprise Youth Ministries group that involves several local churches. They typically meet at a Philomath Community Church building on North 14th Street known as “The Hanger” but have been getting together since the pandemic through Zoom.
“We go through a Bible study and just try to have our normal night and still be in community with these students the best we can,” The Refuge’s Aaron Alston said.
Churches will continue to deliver their messages and programs online until Gov. Kate Brown lifts the stay at home order.
For Carlisle at the First Baptist, the online approach has been a challenge when it comes to ministering to people and doing some of the things that they normally do together. For example, the church isn’t doing communion.
“We’re communicating to our church family that part of the reason for that is we’re not really having church — that is the best way to say it,” Carlisle explained. “What we’re doing can’t substitute for gathering together and what is available in that.”
