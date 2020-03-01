Philomath High's Battle of the Books team qualifies for state

Philomath High School’s “Battle of the Books” team finished runner-up at Saturday’s regional competition and qualified to participate in next month’s state tournament.

“I am so proud of all of the hard work our team has put in this year,” said Kiki Klipfel, PHS media assistant and coach of the team. “We began meeting in September and the team has given up many lunch periods with increasing frequency to prepare for the competition.”

Philomath High’s team members included junior Ada Wennstrom, sophomore Reese Grube, sophomore Gabriel Hamlet and freshman Alex Nyers.

“Each member brings their own specific talents and knowledge to the team and we would not be as successful without any individual,” Klipfel said about the students.

Hosting one of the largest Oregon Battle of the Books regionals in the state for the third straight year, Philomath High qualified out of 15 teams that were competing. Another 45 sixth- to eighth-grade teams were also participating, including one representing Philomath Middle School.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The region includes teams out of Marion, Linn, Lincoln, Polk, Yamhill and Benton counties. The day included preliminary pool play matches in the morning and then bracket rounds in the afternoon.