Philomath High's Battle of the Books team qualifies for state

Philomath High School’s “Battle of the Books” team finished runner-up at Saturday’s regional competition and qualified to participate in next month’s state tournament.
“I am so proud of all of the hard work our team has put in this year,” said Kiki Klipfel, PHS media assistant and coach of the team. “We began meeting in September and the team has given up many lunch periods with increasing frequency to prepare for the competition.”
Philomath High’s team members included junior Ada Wennstrom, sophomore Reese Grube, sophomore Gabriel Hamlet and freshman Alex Nyers.
“Each member brings their own specific talents and knowledge to the team and we would not be as successful without any individual,” Klipfel said about the students.
Hosting one of the largest Oregon Battle of the Books regionals in the state for the third straight year, Philomath High qualified out of 15 teams that were competing. Another 45 sixth- to eighth-grade teams were also participating, including one representing Philomath Middle School.
The region includes teams out of Marion, Linn, Lincoln, Polk, Yamhill and Benton counties. The day included preliminary pool play matches in the morning and then bracket rounds in the afternoon.
“They have spent countless hours on their own reading books, taking notes, reviewing information and answering practice questions,” Klipfel said. “It’s not easy to get a group of four to be experts on 12 books but this team put in the work to be able to compete well at regionals.”
Klipfel said she loves Battle of the Books because it is a way to celebrating reading and being smart.
“It also exposes students to great books that they might not have picked up on their own,” she said. “It stretches them as readers by encouraging them to read from genres they might not naturally gravitate towards.”
Klipfel said this year’s selections included fiction and nonfiction, novels in verse, fantasy, realistic fiction and a ghost story.
Lebanon won the high school competition with Philomath second and Gervais third. In the middle school division, Memorial (Albany) took first with Lacomb (Lebanon) second and Chehalem Valley (Newberg) third. The top three teams in each division move on to state, scheduled for April 4 at Chemeketa Community College in Salem.