Philomath sees heavy turnout for Bridge the Blue rally

A Bridge the Blue rally organized in Philomath attracted a heavy turnout Saturday with at least 100 participants, possibly more, lining Main Street to share their support of law enforcement with passing motorists.

The event attracted all ages — most either carrying American flags or toting signs with messages of support such as “Defend the Police” and “We Got Your 6.” Many of those in attendance were also wearing T-shirts that depict an American flag with a blue line and the phrase, “Back the Blue.”

With racial equality issues overtaking the country in recent weeks, law enforcement agencies in general have been heavily scrutinized and criticized. Besides Saturday’s event, there have also been local Black lives matter rallies, including one on Friday in Philomath.

Bridge the Blue, a nonprofit organization founded in 2017, organized a rally to occur across the nation in cities where volunteers took up the cause. According to the organization, more than eight in 10 officers say the public does not understand the risks and challenges of their jobs, and a similar number say their departments are understaffed.

The organization also reports that according to surveys that have been done, 86% of officers say their jobs are harder today due to public perception, 93% have expressed concerns about their own personal safety and 76% are reluctant to use force, even when it is necessary.

