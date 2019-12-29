Quit smoking with free Samaritan class

Samaritan Health Services is offering a free, seven-week tobacco cessation workshop designed by the American Lung Association called "Freedom from Smoking."
Participants will meet eight times over the seven-week period, including a group quit day during the fourth week. The series at Samaritan Family Medicine Resident Clinic (3517 Samaritan Drive, Corvallis) runs from Jan. 7 to Feb. 18 and meets on those Tuesdays from 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Participants will learn how to design a personal action plan, coping skills, how to decrease craving, and weight and stress management, among other topics.
For more information or to register, call 866-243-7747 or visit samhealth.org/FreedomFromSmoking.