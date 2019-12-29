Quit smoking with free Samaritan class

Samaritan Health Services is offering a free, seven-week tobacco cessation workshop designed by the American Lung Association called "Freedom from Smoking."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Participants will meet eight times over the seven-week period, including a group quit day during the fourth week. The series at Samaritan Family Medicine Resident Clinic (3517 Samaritan Drive, Corvallis) runs from Jan. 7 to Feb. 18 and meets on those Tuesdays from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Participants will learn how to design a personal action plan, coping skills, how to decrease craving, and weight and stress management, among other topics.

For more information or to register, call 866-243-7747 or visit samhealth.org/FreedomFromSmoking.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.