Starker Forests announces hiring of new chief financial officer

Starker Forests recently announced the hiring of Nicole Wallace as the company’s new chief financial officer.
Wallace graduated from Oregon State University with a degree in accounting and has worked as a certified public accountant until moving into the private business sector. Prior to her arrival in October at Starker, Wallace worked at Kernutt Stokes.
Wallace succeeded Steve Wyatt, who retired in April after 33 years with Starker.
Brad Fuqua
Editor
