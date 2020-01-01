Year in Review: Top 10 stories include swimming pool, RV park development

Looking back on 2019, projects involving the two largest governmental entities in Philomath found their way into the headlines month after month.
The Philomath School District’s ongoing saga involving Clemens Community Pool took readers through a variety of highs and lows. Coming into the year, it appeared the facility would see significant upgrades following the awarding of a sizable foundation grant. Months later, the pool’s future appeared to be in doubt with confusion about the severity and cost of the repairs, the withdrawal of the grant funds and a segment of the community growing impatient over a closure that went on for four months.
Meanwhile, a proposed development on a former mill property that would include an RV park, storage buildings and industrial flex space had some folks asking the city to pump the brakes on application approvals. Common reasons for opposing past projects ranging from too little water to too much traffic were aired along with a general fear that the addition of a large RV park would threaten the community’s small-town personality.
The challenges seen with the swimming pool ranks as the No. 1 Philomath story of 2019, followed by the Lepman industrial-zoned project as a close runner-up. The rest of the top 10 includes city leadership changes, a rare feat pulled off by high school seniors, changes at the top of school district administration, plans for a water treatment plant that forced a series of water rate hikes, the high school band’s state title, the gift of a house and property to the city for a park, population increases with apartment complexes going up and housing developments getting started, and the police department’s rebirth of a K-9 program.
Philomath Express editor Brad Fuqua selected the top 10 stories of the year considering various factors, including importance and impact to the community, and perceived interest through public events, comments, emails and interaction through social media channels.
1. Clemens Community Pool. Following a $734,000 Benton Community Foundation gift in late 2018, the pool appeared to be headed for an extensive renovation project with a probable three-month closure from early August to late October.
“Hopefully we’ll have some clarification on how the different aspects of the project will play out as far as the calendar goes,” pool supervisor Ellen Luke said in June, a comment that included questions involving draining of the pool to install a new liner. “We are really excited and waiting with bated breath for when we actually get to start the project and get going on it.”
A pool advisory committee met in late June to find out that the contractor determined that the tank could not be replaced and “was off the table as far as a construction project.” All of a sudden, there were questions surrounding several aspects of the project and new superintendent Buzz Brazeau vowed to do research to find answers and in the end, a solution.
In August, the Benton Community Foundation asked for the $734,000 to be returned while the school district settles on a revised long-term plan, Luke resigned as pool director and the club swimming program pulled out amid the facility’s ups and downs.
The school district closed the pool for the month of September to complete maintenance projects that on-campus staff could perform — specifically, locker room and decking surface upgrades. But that closure ended up continuing through the end of the year because the district could not find a certified pool operator to reopen.
Complicating matters was the wait for a professional consultant’s report with details of the pool’s current condition along with recommendations and maintenance options. Brazeau had the challenge of trying to find a new director with the uncertainty of the pool’s future hanging overhead.
In December, the report came in and the district heads into this new year with decisions to be made on what path to take in terms of repairs. Brazeau hired a certified operator and the pool is scheduled to reopen Jan. 6.
2. Lepman development. A large-scale project on a former mill site proposed by Scott Lepman dominated city meetings over the latter half of the year — a project that includes a 175-space recreational vehicle park, a 19,363-square-foot industrial flex pace building and a self-storage complex that will feature 150,000 square feet of space and could include an open area for RVs and boats.
The Planning Commission’s public hearing on the matter started July 15 and continued July 29. When the commission convened Aug. 26, the project’s application was voted down on a 3-2 vote, basing its findings for denial on the development not meeting goals as outlined in the city’s comprehensive plan — specifically for not providing sufficient jobs as part of an industrial-zone project and because the large scope of the RV park created questions about what could be interpreted as substandard housing.
Lepman appealed to the City Council and the public process started over with a public hearing, discussion and eventually a decision on Nov. 11. On a 4-1 vote with one abstaining, councilors overturned the commission’s action and the project moved forward. In the words of City Manager Chris Workman, “I don’t think it’s a misstatement to say it’s probably the largest industrial development the city has ever approved.”
3. City leadership. A City Council with the majority of seats filled by newcomers took the oath of office at a Jan. 14 meeting based on the outcome of the November 2018 election. The lone returnees were Doug Edmonds, David Low and Eric Niemann with Marion Dark, Chas Jones, Matthew Thomas and Terry Weiss representing the new faces.
A level of discontent with the previous council’s decisions had surfaced — at least among those who were vocal at meetings and based on result, it spread through the community during the election cycle. During that first meeting of the year, the new council heard comments such as “The new leadership will be responsive to the needs and wishes of the residents” and “It’s exciting to talk about lots of new ideas and hopefully good ideas to move the city of Philomath forward in a responsible way” and finally, “I voted for you because I believe you care about and will serve Philomath residents rather than developers.”
By the end of the year, two of those newcomers were gone with moves out of the city — Weiss and Dark — and replaced with Ruth Causey and Matt Lehman.
4. PHS graduation. A unique accomplishment accompanied the awarding of diplomas on June 8 to the 119 graduates that were part of Philomath High School’s Class of 2019. Every senior that started the school year earned a diploma — a feat made even more remarkable for a class that includes more than 100 students.
“It’s a whole bunch of feelings encompassed into one day,” said Seth Staten, one of 10 valedictorians. “I’m excited that finals season is over and I’m moving on to a new chapter in my life. But at the same time, I’m moving on to a new chapter and I don’t know what to expect.”
Besides Staten, other valedictorians included Florence Anderson, Kena Bacho, Reya Fairbanks, Rafael Grossman-Naples, Rhiannon Gudge, Emma Matthews, Hailey Matthews, Lindsay Schell and Ella Skinkis.
Beyond the noteworthy academic accomplishments of those top students, however, the class as a whole pulled off the awarding of all of those diplomas, which aligned with the school district’s mission, which in part reads: “To graduate every student.”
5. Superintendent turnover. Besides those leadership changes at the city level, Philomath also saw a changing of the top administrator at the school district. Melissa Goff, who became Philomath’s first-ever female superintendent in 2015, resigned to accept the same position for the Greater Albany Public School District.
Meanwhile, the school board opted to hire an interim superintendent for 2019-20 with plans to continue a search for a permanent administrator in the following months. Following a meet-and-greet that included four finalists, the board decided to go with Philip “Buzz” Brazeau.
“He’s just got a lot of really solid, relevant experience,” Philomath School Board Chair Jim Kildea said after a June 20 meeting. “He’s very down-to-earth and seems like he’d be a really good fit for the community and he’s committed to continuing to improve the district, which is really good to hear.”
Late in the year, the school board explored the possibility of retaining Brazeau for another full school year — something that he said he’d be interested in discussing — to explore the possibility of promoting from within and grooming that person for the permanent position.
Meanwhile, the school board welcomed two first-time members in Anton Grube and Karen Skinkis to replace the outgoing Rick Wells and Shelly Brown. Wells had served on the school board for 16 years.
6. Rising water rates. The Philomath City Council at its March 11 meeting approved on a close 4-3 vote a plan that in a worst-case scenario could raise local water rates in five increments over the next two years while helping secure a low-interest loan to pay for a new water treatment plant.
“Every day that we continue to operate that plant, we run the risk of a plant failure or an infrastructure failure,” Niemann said at the meeting. “I think the time is now for us to invest in new water infrastructure and the means that we do that is through the proposed rate increase.”
In the following months, the city began to see savings that were going to be possible through an exceptional low-interest financing package that could’ve limited those base water rate increases. Instead, the worst-case scenario became a strong possibility with news in December that the project would not only require a new intake facility because of a shifting river flow but that the new plant would simply cost more because of skyrocketing construction costs.
7. Second straight band title. Following a flawless 27-minute performance on May 8 at the Class 4A state championships, Philomath High’s band won the top title for the second straight year. And making the accomplishment of repeating even more unique, the Warriors had done it in Dan Johnson’s final year as performing arts director and Erica Epperley’s first year in the same position.
“I think just this year, we kinda became a family, you know?” said then-sophomore Annalee Hiebert. “Like it was rough at first with our new director but we got to know each other and I feel like today we were performing as one. We were united and put out the best we could.”
Staged at the LaSells Stewart Center at Oregon State University, Philomath won by a fairly good margin of 14 points over runner-up Mazama.
“I felt like we did such a good job but the more important thing is the kids felt like they did a good job and the seniors feel like they did a bang-up job for their final concert and that’s what I wanted,” Epperley said.
8. Property donation for a park. A Philomath woman’s wishes for her property to be established as a park and memorial for the son she lost in the Vietnam War materialized in October as she had envisioned before her death in 2018. The city accepted the late Beverly M. Durham’s donation of the lot, located on the corner of College and North 16th streets.
The city had identified in its Park Master Plan the need for a park in that part of town. Durham’s will had specific conditions attached to the donation, including that it be used only as a park and memorial for her son, Paul Jefferey Cochran.
Cochran, a 1966 Philomath High graduate, died in Vietnam in 1968 with the Army’s 101st Airborne Division. The mayor researched Cochran’s military contributions and shared his story with students and other guests at the annual Veterans Day assembly at Philomath Middle School.
9. Residential expansion. Philomath’s population will certainly continue on an upward curve in the coming years as various housing projects become a reality. In 2019, renters began to move into two new apartment complexes in town with one of those — The Boulevard Apartments — to not see final completion until this coming summer.
Late in the year, the Millpond Crossing housing subdivision — the largest of four developments approved by the city since 2016 — reported that all 22 Phase I houses on 15th Street were under contract with buyers. At full build-out, the subdivision will include 166 homes.
Other construction could be seen around town, including Benton Habitat for Humanity’s groundbreaking on a six-lot affordable housing project on North Ninth Street known as The Woodlands.
10. K-9 program grant. The Philomath Police Department’s quest to reestablish a K-9 program saw success with the awarding of a major grant but implementation needed to be delayed until the agency can work through staff changes.
“We received the grant, however, we have to have an officer that meets certain criteria to be able to handle the dog,” Philomath Chief of Police Ken Rueben said. “Due to staffing changes, we’re unable to accept the grant this year.”
However, Rueben said last week that the grant is still Philomath’s for the taking and implementation of the program will be revisited in the fall of 2020.
The City Council gave the K-9 program its stamp of approval at an Aug. 12 meeting. Early last summer, Working Dogs Oregon and Howling Creek Kennel in cooperation with the Oregon Association of Chiefs of Police awarded grants to just two agencies statewide — Philomath and Pendleton. The value of the grant equates up in the neighborhood of $45,000, Rueben said.
Other noteworthy news stories in 2019 (listed in chronological order):
• Benton County swears in Kings Valley tree farmer Pat Malone on Jan. 3 to serve on the Board of Commissioners.
• U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley speaks to Philomath residents and students at a Jan. 3 town hall at Philomath High.
• Philomath Classic Car Show organizers in January vow to move forward despite dwindling numbers of volunteers.
• Mark McGuire officially begins his job as the first-ever paid executive director at Philomath Community Services.
• The Fern & Feather Forest School begins its outdoors preschool education program in January at Skirvin Park and Marys River Park.
• Seventh grader Tyler McGuyer wins the annual Geography Bee at Philomath Middle School.
• The Philomath School Board in January begins to tackle the issue of identifying curriculum gaps in high school.
• The Oregon Department of Education’s graduate rate reports released in January shows that Philomath High graduated 88% of its students on time in 2017-18.
• The Philomath Area Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual Samaritan Awards on Feb. 6. First Citizen honors went to Rocky Sloan (First Citizen), Lindy Young (Senior First Citizen) and Lily Schell (Junior First Citizen).
• Mayor Eric Niemann gives a “State of the City” address at the Feb. 21 Chamber of Commerce luncheon. Niemann’s speech went over several positives around town along with the challenges of building a new water treatment plant.
• A snowmobile crash on March 16 in Klamath County claimed the life of 21-year-old Jacob McGarry, a 2015 Philomath High graduate.
• Philomath High’s dance team places sixth March 16 at the state championships in Portland.
• Rookie officer Jacob Coon, at age 40, graduates April 12 from the state police academy to begin a second career in life.
• Citizens weigh in on proposed annexation criteria changes in city code during an April 15 open house. The Planning Commission started reviewing changes in February in a process that would go on throughout most of the year.
• In April, the city asks the school district for a 20-foot easement alongside Chapel Drive and next to Downing Forest to install a needed sewer line but city and school district officials shared differing views on the project’s location.
• Philomath on April 25 celebrates its 25th straight year with the Tree City USA honor during an annual Arbor Day event with schoolchildren.
• Kings Valley Charter School on May 2 hosts the 4-H Wildlife Stewards Summit.
• The city hosted a seven-person panel that shared information and answered questions on water issues with an audience of about 60 during a May 28 town hall at the Philomath Scout Lodge.
• The school district loses longtime teachers Terry Stephenson, Diane and Mike Crocker, and Cindy Graff to retirement.
• Terry Weiss resigns June 10 from the Philomath City Council.
• Interim superintendent candidates Dan Forbess, Matt Henry, Philip Brazeau and Paul Peterson meet with the public during a June 13 event.
• Paul Skirvin, who helped bring a rodeo to the Philomath Frolic in the 1980s, dies July 1 at age 89.
• The Philomath Frolic & Rodeo entertains locals and visitors for the 60th year July 11-13. The Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians, represented by Jeff Williams, serves as the grand marshal of the parade. Various homegrown activities new to the Frolic replaces a commercial carnival this year. The rodeo sold 5,526 tickets for its evening performances.
• The Frolic rodeo crowns Jaymie Belcher as queen and Sophie Bauer as princess for 2020 during an intermission at the July 13 rodeo finale.
• The Philomath Classic Car Show’s committee takes over all organizational tasks and overcomes volunteer challenges to put on its annual event on July 13. Organizers call it a success and donated money a few months later to Philomath Community Services.
• Hundreds of people participate in the annual National Night Out event on Aug. 6, hosted by the Philomath Police Department and featuring various other public service agencies.
• The City Council at its Aug. 12 meeting appoints Ruth Causey to fill the vacancy created with the resignation of Weiss. Causey was sworn in this past fall.
• The Summit Summer Festival returns for the 40th year on Aug. 17 to help raise money for the town’s community center and its projects.
• The inaugural Philomath Brew & Wine Fest comes to Skirvin Park on Aug. 24 as a fundraiser for needed upgrades at the rodeo grounds.
• The historic bank building in downtown Philomath sees the departure of The Wine Vault’s tasting room and the arrival of Dirt Road Brewing’s taproom.
• The Public Safety Chili Cook-off returns with a new location at the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo Grounds. A large crowd braved rainy conditions to enjoy and judge chili while 19 teams competed for top honors.
• Marys River Grange earns the national Distinguished Grange award for the second straight year.
• Lucas Sinclair, a 2014 Philomath High graduate, joins the local police department.
• The city changes Philomath Connection bus routes, effective Sept. 23, to entice more riders while reducing ride times, increasing route frequencies and providing consistent pickup times.
• Mark McGuire of Philomath Community Services shares details on an idea to establish a farmers’ market in Philomath.
• Miller Timber earns national recognition with the Timber Harvesting Logging Business of the Year award.
• The city finishes most of the Flossie Overman Discovery Park construction but delayed a grand-opening celebration until this spring because of important vegetation that needs to be planted.
• Philomath’s first EV charging station opens courtesy of Softstar Shoes on Main Street.
• Longtime police officer Mark Koeppe receives the League of Oregon Cities’ Civic Education Award during a Sept. 29 conference in Bend.
• Philomath students choose senior Cassidy Freeman as homecoming queen. She was crowned during halftime of an Oct. 4 football game.
• About 400 people attend the annual Philomath Fire & Rescue and Strengthening Rural Families Open House and Health Fair on Oct. 5.
• Lilly’s Lope for Hope returned in October for a sixth year to continue its anti-suicide message of hope.
• Marion Dark resigns Oct. 14 from the Philomath City Council.
• Nova Dynamics announces plans to ramp up production of its delivery robot in early 2020.
• A new pedal track at Clemens Primary School celebrates with a grand opening on Oct. 27.
• The Independent Community Club celebrates the centennial Nov. 9 of the Independent School, located on the corner of Airport Avenue and Fern Road.
• More than 600 children turn out for the annual Trunk-or-Treat event on Halloween afternoon in downtown Philomath.
• Philomath Fire & Rescue sends four personnel and equipment to wildfires in California for the second straight year. Fire Chief Tom Miller, firefighter Christian Coerper, volunteer Capt. Andy Louden and resident volunteer Cody Webb all made the trip.
• The annual Veterans Day assembly at Philomath Middle School features a moving speech by Mayor Eric Niemann that included a tribute to Paul Cochran, a 1966 PHS graduate who was killed in 1968 in Vietnam.
• Students voice their disapproval of a plan to not wear traditional stoles as part of their graduation attire and took their fight to the school board on Nov. 18. The administration had intended the move to be a directed cost-saving measure but the stoles were reinstated.
• Locals and neighbors jam the PHS auditorium Nov. 22 for the 16th annual Turkey Bingo fundraiser, which for the first time thanks to state funding, went to programs beyond the Outdoor School.
• City councilors vote on proposed annexation code changes, which included “benefit to the city” criteria that gives them more of a say when considering applications.
• Philomath’s Chamber of Commerce hosts the annual tree-lighting ceremony Dec. 2 at the museum with the crowd estimated at around 500.
• The council votes to fill a vacant seat with Matt Lehman during its Dec. 9 meeting.
• The Benton County Sheriff’s Office determines that a threat made against Philomath High School was a hoax, pulled off when a local student’s social media account was hacked by a 16-year-old boy in Colorado.
• The Philomath Scout Lodge announces that it was debt free after making a final loan payment on the building’s construction, which occurred in 2008.
Brad Fuqua's favorite stories of 2019
Each year, I publish a Year in Review feature that identifies what I felt were the top 10 stories with criteria such as impact on the community, feedback from the public, heavy readership based on online statistics and so on. Here, I've put together my top 5 favorite stories. These aren't necessarily the most important but for me, were memorable to write.
