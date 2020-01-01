Year in Review: Top 10 stories include swimming pool, RV park development

“Every day that we continue to operate that plant, we run the risk of a plant failure or an infrastructure failure,” Niemann said at the meeting. “I think the time is now for us to invest in new water infrastructure and the means that we do that is through the proposed rate increase.”

In the following months, the city began to see savings that were going to be possible through an exceptional low-interest financing package that could’ve limited those base water rate increases. Instead, the worst-case scenario became a strong possibility with news in December that the project would not only require a new intake facility because of a shifting river flow but that the new plant would simply cost more because of skyrocketing construction costs.

7. Second straight band title. Following a flawless 27-minute performance on May 8 at the Class 4A state championships, Philomath High’s band won the top title for the second straight year. And making the accomplishment of repeating even more unique, the Warriors had done it in Dan Johnson’s final year as performing arts director and Erica Epperley’s first year in the same position.