City of Philomath: Eagle Scout projects contribute to community

One of the things I notice as I drive around Philomath are all the projects that Eagle Scouts have contributed to our community over the years. To earn the Eagle Scout rank, a Scout must earn 21 merit badges, complete a series of progressive rank advancements, participate in troop activities, demonstrate leadership skills and finally complete an Eagle Scout service project.
The Scout handbook describes the Eagle Scout project as follows: “…Develop, and give leadership to others in a service project helpful to any religious institution, any school, or your community.”
We have had the good fortune of having a couple of Scout troops and a few explorer posts in Philomath over the years. Speaking with leaders in the Oregon Trail Council Office located in Eugene recently, according to their records, we have had nearly 100 Scouts/Explorers from the Philomath area achieve the rank of Eagle Scout over the last three decades.
These Philomath young people have led teams of Scouts, adults and other volunteers with completing a significant number of projects that you may pass by every day and may not even realize were the result of an Eagle Scout project.
Since Scouting in the United States was first established on Feb. 8, 1910, I thought to observe Scouting’s 110th birthday, we should take a moment to highlight some of these Philomath projects and recognize a handful of the Eagle Scouts responsible for them.
When you first enter Philomath, you notice a “Welcome to Philomath” timber sign on the Hunsaker Bicycle Path. This was an outcome effort of Ryan Hindman’s Eagle Scout project in 2018. Another thing you can’t miss driving into Philomath via 19th Street or Chapel Drive, are the large turquoise and white Philomath Frolic & Rodeo signs that were recently refurbished by Stephan Meachum as his Eagle Scout project in 2018.
That same year, James Erickson repainted the Philomath Middle School sign and also replaced rotting benches at that location. If you swing by the new Flossie Overman Discovery Park on 11th Street, you’ll notice the presence of timber benches that were recently constructed by James’s brother, Jesse Erickson, in 2019.
If you pull into the Philomath Scout Lodge, you’ll be greeted by a large timber Scout Lodge sign created by Matthew Dowless. Also, at the Scout Lodge you’ll walk across a bridge built by Cody Labahm and sit under a gazebo built by Andrew Harvey. Lastly, you’ll come across a Veterans Memorial that was established by John Mayer to honor local veterans as his Eagle Scout Project in 2007.
According to statistics shared during the recent Veteran’s Recognition Lunch held at the Scout Lodge, over 50 names of local veterans now appear on the monument. After completing his project, John himself enlisted and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Semper Fi!
As you drive back along the couplet, you’ll notice the renewed presence of the Philomath mural that first hung on the side of CD&Js Café, which has since been converted into the Dizzy Hen. The mural started out as a Ford Institute for Community Building Project but had become faded and worn in the Oregon weather and was subsequently stored in the City of Philomath Public Works yard.
The mural features a logging truck, PHS students, Marys Peak, the Frolic & Rodeo and the Philomath College building. Marshall Morrison organized a crew and gave it a fresh coat of paint to restore it. It now hangs on the side of Mainline Pump at 1815 Applegate St., as you drive eastbound on the couplet. Be sure to thank Marshall for refurbishing this community treasure!
If you spend time at the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo grounds, you’ll notice a giant “See Y’All At The Frolic” across the outside of the rodeo arena. This enormous sign was created by Tyler Pellett and a team of Scouts and adults he led to complete his Eagle Scout back in 2013. Colby Pellett, following in his brother’s footsteps on the trail to Eagle in 2016, worked with a team to create signs for all of the baseball fields at Philomath Middle School.
If you stop into Philomath Community Services and pay a visit to Lupe’s Community Garden, you’ll come across a sandbox play structure that was Atli Thurman’s Eagle Scout project. He worked with a team of fellow Scouts and adults to give kids a place to play while parents tended plants and produce in the Community Garden. I was impressed to discover that Atli recently decided to continue serving our nation by enlisting in the U.S. Air Force. Aim High!
Not far from Lupe’s Community Garden, is Marys River Park. As you enter the park, you are welcomed by a sign erected by Nathaniel Workman and Scouts from his troop. David Bierek worked with former City Councilor Jerry Jackson and other members of the community installing a nine-hole disc golf course. In 2011, Andrew Bierek, built four picnic tables at Philomath Middle School for his Eagle Scout project and just a year later his brother, Jonathan Bierek, built a shelter over those same picnic tables to protect students and teachers from the Oregon elements. The Bierek brothers’ projects are all still very much in use.
In Philomath City Park, close to Newton Creek, Judah Wenger assembled a crew to plant four maple trees and two dogwood trees for his Eagle Scout project just last fall. He worked alongside Lige Weedman, our city arborist, to plan the location the trees would be planted, assemble the materials and lead members of his troop with executing the project. Given that Philomath has received the distinction as a “Tree City” for 25 years and counting, Judah’s project was very appropriate for our town.
In 2014, Cole Chambers built a beautiful outdoor splicing shelter for the Philomath High School forestry program. That same year, Jack Klipfel and Baily Choi teamed up to build an outdoor classroom for the PHS forestry students. Jack built the shelter and Baily used some donated logs to build a rugged worktable and benches underneath it. They sit in the Philomath High School arboretum off of Chapel Drive. Check them out sometime. Take a picnic!
Both Jayden Jensen and Keltin Benson recently completed clearing several miles of the Corvallis to the Sea Trail (C2C) which runs right through Philomath. This 60-mile trail connects the Willamette Valley with the Pacific Ocean and is scheduled to have an official ribbon-cutting this summer on June 6. Keltin just finished basic training and is now out serving our nation in the U.S. Navy.
I know there are countless other individuals who completed other notable Eagle projects I failed to mention here. I am nevertheless grateful for the positive impact that all our Eagle Scouts have had on our city.
Bottom line – These young people each gave their time into completing these Eagle Scout projects in our “City of Volunteers.” Their service has had a positive and lasting impact on our community. On behalf of the city of Philomath, I would like to say thank you Eagle Scouts! You have truly made Philomath a better place.
We also need to recognize that behind every Eagle Scout is a dedicated scoutmaster, helpful assistant scoutmasters, an inspiring den leader, a supportive parent or a generous local business that helped each young person along the trail. I want to extend the city’s gratitude to each of them also. Thank you for sharing your time, your resources and encouraging these young people to achieve their goal! Job well done!
If you know a boy or girl between the ages of 11 and 18 that is interested in joining Scouting, please contact Benton District Executive Sherry Haywood at bentonbsa@gmail.com.
Eric Niemann is the mayor of Philomath. He can be reached via email at eric.niemann@philomathoregon.gov.