City of Philomath: Eagle Scout projects contribute to community

Both Jayden Jensen and Keltin Benson recently completed clearing several miles of the Corvallis to the Sea Trail (C2C) which runs right through Philomath. This 60-mile trail connects the Willamette Valley with the Pacific Ocean and is scheduled to have an official ribbon-cutting this summer on June 6. Keltin just finished basic training and is now out serving our nation in the U.S. Navy.

I know there are countless other individuals who completed other notable Eagle projects I failed to mention here. I am nevertheless grateful for the positive impact that all our Eagle Scouts have had on our city.

Bottom line – These young people each gave their time into completing these Eagle Scout projects in our “City of Volunteers.” Their service has had a positive and lasting impact on our community. On behalf of the city of Philomath, I would like to say thank you Eagle Scouts! You have truly made Philomath a better place.

We also need to recognize that behind every Eagle Scout is a dedicated scoutmaster, helpful assistant scoutmasters, an inspiring den leader, a supportive parent or a generous local business that helped each young person along the trail. I want to extend the city’s gratitude to each of them also. Thank you for sharing your time, your resources and encouraging these young people to achieve their goal! Job well done!

If you know a boy or girl between the ages of 11 and 18 that is interested in joining Scouting, please contact Benton District Executive Sherry Haywood at bentonbsa@gmail.com.

Eric Niemann is the mayor of Philomath. He can be reached via email at eric.niemann@philomathoregon.gov.

