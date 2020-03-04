Philomath Schools: Winning in education with acronyms

The world of education is laden with acronyms that denote a number of things. Two of these themes have the opportunity to provide direction and support to our schools in Philomath and across Oregon. This is where SSA and SIA will become allies in support of our long-standing commitment to student success.
In May of 2019, the Oregon Legislative Assembly approved House Bill 3427. Titled as the Student Success Act (SSA), the bill has put additional resources into Oregon education. Funds are raised through a corporate activity tax on Oregon businesses. There are three major categories for how these funds invest in our students.
• Early Learning Account (20%);
• Statewide Education Initiatives (30%); and
• Student Investment Account (50%).
The Philomath School District has the opportunity to apply for $1.3 million in funds from the Student Investment Account (SIA). These funds have two specific purposes involving meeting students’ mental and behavioral health needs and to increase academic achievement for students, including reducing academic disparities for traditionally underserved student populations. While appearing lofty, these specific purposes are integral areas of focus for student success. We want all of our students to be lifelong learners, capable thinkers and solid community members.
Since community engagement is both a welcomed voice for the district and a legal requirement of the act, the district began seeking public input at a community forum, held on Oct. 29, 2019. Since that time, students, staff, parents and community members have had the opportunity to provide input through focus groups and surveys. Data from all these sessions and surveys has been compiled to help inform our planning.
Prior to recommending our plan for approval, the Philomath School Board will be hosting a work session on Monday, March 9, beginning at 6 p.m. at the district office. We invite you to attend to hear about the plan proposal, ask questions and provide additional input.
Philomath’s plan for these funds will mirror the goal statements in our recently approved Continuous Improvement Plan — or CIP, for yet another acronym. School districts have had the responsibility for completing these plans for a number of years, beginning with passage of the Oregon Education Act for the 21st Century in 1991 and revised in 1995.
Goals for our recent CIP include:
• All students will be capable and competent readers, writers, listeners, and speakers demonstrating confidence in literacy knowledge and skill.
• All students will be competent and capable mathematics problem-solvers demonstrating confidence in making sense of a task, representing and solving a task, communicating reasoning, accuracy and reflecting/evaluating.
• All staff members will actively participate in ongoing, high quality professional learning opportunities.
• All school community members will feel part of a positive, supportive, safe learning environment that promotes respect, trust, and responsible decision-making.
Graduating every student and transitioning each into a job, training or college is the mission of the Philomath School District. Work toward this goal begins with our youngest learners and moves forward through high school completion. Such student achievement is built on relationships and caring demonstrated within our district and schools.
We hope to see you on March 9 and look forward to continuing this important dialogue with you into our future.
For additional information, go to www.oregon.gov/ode/StudentSuccess/Pages/SSA-General-Resources.aspx.
Susan Halliday is the principal at Philomath Elementary School and Blodgett Elementary School. She can be reached at susan.halliday@philomath.k12.or.us.