Philomath Schools: Winning in education with acronyms

Since community engagement is both a welcomed voice for the district and a legal requirement of the act, the district began seeking public input at a community forum, held on Oct. 29, 2019. Since that time, students, staff, parents and community members have had the opportunity to provide input through focus groups and surveys. Data from all these sessions and surveys has been compiled to help inform our planning.

Prior to recommending our plan for approval, the Philomath School Board will be hosting a work session on Monday, March 9, beginning at 6 p.m. at the district office. We invite you to attend to hear about the plan proposal, ask questions and provide additional input.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Philomath’s plan for these funds will mirror the goal statements in our recently approved Continuous Improvement Plan — or CIP, for yet another acronym. School districts have had the responsibility for completing these plans for a number of years, beginning with passage of the Oregon Education Act for the 21st Century in 1991 and revised in 1995.

Goals for our recent CIP include:

• All students will be capable and competent readers, writers, listeners, and speakers demonstrating confidence in literacy knowledge and skill.