Hot offense, solid pitching carries Knights to fifth straight WCL title

The Corvallis bats came alive in a big way after being largely silenced by Yakima Valley in the first two games of the West Coast League baseball championship series.
The pitching was equally up to the task Friday night at Goss Stadium, allowing the Knights to cruise to a fifth straight collegiate wood bat league title.
Clutch hitting helped Corvallis score its first nine runs with two outs on the way to a 13-2 win in the third and deciding game of the series for the eighth WCL championship in team history.
“It’s a lot of work. Winning is hard. Winning is difficult, especially with mostly a new group every season,” said Corvallis coach Brooke Knight. “Just trying to create that chemistry and those bonds and that real convicted will to want to win and be good. Seeing these guys win is as special as anything I can imagine for me.”
Corvallis (50-14) had just three runs to show through the first two games of the series while at the same time holding Yakima Valley (43-22) to five runs.
The top four in the Knights’ batting order got the job done, as Travis Bazzana, Briley Knight, Nick Vogt and Kiko Romero combined for 11 hits and all 13 of the team’s RBIs. Those contributions included a home run and triple for Romero and a triple and double for Vogt. Corvallis had 16 hits in all.
The Pippins took Tuesday’s series opener in Yakima, Washington, and the Knights bounced back to claim game 2 Thursday 2-1 at Goss behind six innings on the mound from Ty Uber and Sean Wiese and Connor Redmond in relief.
“After (Thursday’s) game we knew we had them on the ropes,” said Romero, who will be a sophomore at Central Arizona. “We knew if we got on top of them first we were going to pound a bunch of runs and we did. We knew today was our day to get it done and we did it.”
San Jose State left-hander Ethan Ross went six innings as the Knights starter. He allowed four hits, one earned run and two walks while striking out seven.
Stanford lefty Drew Dowd pitched the seventh inning, and Washington State righty Grant Taylor the eighth for the Knights. The Pippins manufactured an inconsequential run against Linfield lefty Colton Meyer in the ninth.
But the dogpile and water jug dumps soon followed.
Ross said it was an honor to start the game in such a big game.
“It’s pretty great to go out there. I know everyone trusts me and believes in me that I’m going to do pretty good and they’ve got my back, so it’s pretty nice,” he said. “We have a great staff. Everyone has worked hard all summer with (assistant coach Youngjin) Yoon and (pitching) coach Beau (Kerns), so we’re confident in how hard we work and it translates to the mound.”
Ross pitched four scoreless innings in a start Sunday as the Knights swept Ridgefield in the best-of-three WCL North divisional series.
“The way it lined up with Rossy fresh again because we got on Ridgefield early and he was only 57 (pitches) and had a chance to come back,” coach Knight said. “He’s come such a long ways as a pitcher and a player and an individual that he’s got some big things in store from him.”
Corvallis got on the scoreboard first with a two-out rally in the first inning.
Vogt beat out an infield single to the left side.
Romero followed with a sinking line drive to right field that Austin Plante dove forward to catch but came up short. The ball bounced to the wall, allowing Vogt to get all the way around and score. Romero sped around the bases and tried to make it an in-the-park homer but was thrown out with the throw beating him home.
The Knights then broke the game open with five two-out runs in the second.
With the bases loaded after two singles and a walk, Bazzana singled to center to score two. Briley Knight then beat out a slow roller to the left side and it brought home two more. Bazzana, who had stolen second base earlier in the at-bat, slid head first ahead of the throw to the plate.
Crescent Valley High grad Taylor Holder drove in a run for Yakima Valley with a third-inning ground out.
With Ross and the defense behind him putting up zeroes, Corvallis essentially put the game out of reach with three more runs in the sixth.
Vogt lined a double just inside the first base bag to score two. Romero followed with a single to left to drive in Vogt and make it 9-1.
But the offense wasn’t done.
Briley Knight, a Crescent Valley High grad, drove in two batters who walked to lead off the eighth, and Romero’s two-run homer to left put a little more salt in the Pippins’ wound.
There was the Knights’ typical pregame meeting with Yoon, but Briley Knight said this one carried extra meaning.
“Everyone spoke on the team and gave their piece, and I think a lot of guys were touched by what they said,” he said. “We knew it was go time. It was all in or nothing. We were determined to get the job done tonight and we did.”
