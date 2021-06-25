Legion baseball: Marketmen fall to Springfield

Gerding Builders could not keep the offense going in a 7-1 American Legion loss to Springfield Thursday evening at Taylor Field.

The Marketmen scored their lone run in the first but were unable to plate more runs despite seven hits.

The Timbers made it 3-1 with two runs in the second and added four in the sixth.

Cameron Ordway had two hits for Corvallis.

The Marketmen have several practice days before facing Salem Withnell on Tuesday at Taylor Field.

