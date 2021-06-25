 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legion baseball: Marketmen fall to Springfield
0 Comments
LEGION BASEBALL

Legion baseball: Marketmen fall to Springfield

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gerding Builders STOCK
Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media

Gerding Builders could not keep the offense going in a 7-1 American Legion loss to Springfield Thursday evening at Taylor Field.

The Marketmen scored their lone run in the first but were unable to plate more runs despite seven hits.

The Timbers made it 3-1 with two runs in the second and added four in the sixth.

Cameron Ordway had two hits for Corvallis.

The Marketmen have several practice days before facing Salem Withnell on Tuesday at Taylor Field.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to go about live betting in the MLB

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News