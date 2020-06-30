Outdoors commentary: Public lands hate you, or do they?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This year I’ve been responsible for the annual conference for the Outdoor Writers Association of America. We were finally ready in January of this year to publish our agenda for the conference at the Jay Peak Resort in northern Vermont. Then the coronavirus arrived.

Undeterred, we pivoted to the concept of a virtual conference. We trimmed our offerings to a shortened format, but one of the sessions we kept was a presentation called “Are We Loving Nature to Death?”

The panelists originally included the venerable Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics, a 25-year-old organization whose core belief rests in education of the public in the seven core principles of outdoor behavior.

We considered the Leave No Trace folks to be a centerpiece of that session so I was more than a little surprised to receive word from the moderator that they were refusing to take part as long as one of our other invitees remained on the panel.